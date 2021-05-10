Chinese researchers successfully develop a 62-bit programmable superconducting quantum computing prototype
At the University of Science and Technology of China.
I know just enough (i.e. not very much) to know this is a big deal. Great work! Related research was published in the academic journal Science on May 7.
The info comes via Xinhua (China state media), link here (depending on your language skills you may have to translate ;-) )
