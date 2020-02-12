Chinese equities make it seven in a row in another solid day of gains

The CSI 300 index has more or less filled the gap lower from the reopen last Monday after the Chinese New Year break





Chinese equities have now posted seven consecutive days of gains after the restart last Monday, with the CSI 300 and Shanghai Composite indices closing up by 0.8% and 0.9% respectively in trading today.





Notably, the former has more or less filled the gap lower from the sharp drop last Monday with the latter not far away from doing the same. Just give it a few more days.





Virus? What virus?







