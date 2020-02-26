Chinese equities move lower into the close, not a good post-lunch break session

Where art thou PBOC stimulus?





After returning from the lunch break earlier, Chinese stocks haven't had the best of times as it has been more or less one-way traffic on the way down. The CSI 300 index is down by 1.3% while the Shanghai Composite index is down by 0.9% on the day currently.





Despite the earlier optimism - owing to hope for more stimulus measures - it isn't proving to be enough as the upside momentum is starting to wane, for now at least.





The lower close today would be the third straight day of lower closes for Chinese indices after an impressive recovery following the post-Chinese New Year drop.



