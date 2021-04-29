Chinese regulators are moving to slow growth in the big tech payment business'

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Wall Street Journal with a piece on the curtailment on the use of payment apps (by firms such as TenCent and Ant) to drive financing 

New guidelines from regulators 

  • will limit tech firms' ability to channel funds from their payment apps into lending and money-management activities
  • to limit the use of the payment apps by the corporate sector

This will slow the growth of Chinese Big Tech's payment business. In addition, the  People's Bank of China wants to get into the firms' data, to access consumer-credit data

WSJ link for more 

The Wall Street Journal with a piece on the curtailment on the use of payment apps (by firms such as TenCent and Ant) to drive financing 



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose