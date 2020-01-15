Citi look to politics and the economy for an upcoming 'risk off' move

I picked out a yuan view from Citi:

  • Citi have closed their short USD/CNH trade citing the conclusion of phase 1 and phase 2 agreement is a long way off
But, there is more:
  • risk from the U.S. presidential election is under-priced, its time now to reduce risk trades a little
  • uncertainty about who will be Democratic nominee - the forthcoming Iowa Caucus "could become a risk-off event"
  • global economic growth is a brighter point, will pick up

