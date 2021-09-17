Consumer sentiment highlights a light US economic calendar

Evergrande worries continue





Last month's University of Michigan US consumer sentiment report fell below the pandemic low and sparked worries about a sharp slowdown in retail sales. Yet yesterday's retail sales data was surprisingly strong.





The divergence emphasizes the UMich survey as more of a political barometer than a spending one. It will also muzzle and impact from today's report, which is expected to show a slight improvement to 72.2 from 70.3 in August.





That's the lone economic indicator but the market has plenty to think about after a state media official said Evergrande should turn to the market for salvation, not the government.





It's also quadruple witching and all the real and imagined things that go along with that.

