Coronavirus - Citi is bringing (a limited number of) staff back into New York offices

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Citi offices in the city are around 5% staffed at present, the bank is going to bring that up to 30% (capped).

  • From October 5
Slowly getting there!
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose