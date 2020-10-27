Coronavirus: Herd immunity confirmed as fake news

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Sky reports on a study showing COVID-19 antibodies fall rapidly after recovery

  • that the number of people with antibodies in their study fell by 26% since lockdown measures were relaxed
  • Imperial College London research
  • screened 365,000 people 
  • over three rounds of testing between June and September
  • 6% of people had antibodies to the virus around the time lockdown was eased in late June and early July.
  • But by the start of the second wave last month, this dropped to just 4.4%.

