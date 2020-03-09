Coronavirus - Italian press reports Italy to extend lock down nationwide

Restrictions on movement apply in Milan and surrounds

Corriere della Sera report travel bans are set to be introduced rtight across the country

Italian Prime Minister Conte says tougher measures are needed to contain the spread of the virus

ADDED - 
  • PM Conte says movement will be restricted all over Italy 
  • People should not move other than for work and emergencies
  • Public gatherings to be limited 
  • Sporting events, including soccer matches, will be suspended

