Coronavirus - Italy to shut nightclubs, compulsory outdoor mask order

New COVID-19 rules begin Monday in Italy:   

  • to close shut discos and clubs 
  • compulsory to wear a mask between 6pm and 6am in areas close to bars and pubs and where gatherings are more likely
  •  also applies to outdoor venues where people dance, such as beaches and common areas in hotels.

Here's a report with some detail from inside a club .... oh dear:
  • "Put your masks on!" repeats the DJ, shouting vainly into his microphone, but the dancers below, dripping in sweat, don't seem to care. 
  • approximately 200 to 300 party-goers dance to the blaring electro music, many without masks as they flirt, laugh and drink gin and tonics in the heat. It takes the weary insistence of the staff, the calls of the DJ and a rumour of a possible police raid to get the crowd to comply begrudgingly and cover their faces. 



 
