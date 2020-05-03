Coronavirus - Japan's PM Abe flags an extension of the state of emergency to May 31

NHK in Japan reported over the weekend that Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, will consult with experts at a meeting on Monday to extend the national state of emergency until May 31
- Government will also discuss further action on how to prevent the spread of the epidemic
- Abe is expected to hold a news conference after the meeting to announce the extension of the state of emergency
- current state of emergency is set to expire on Wednesday
NHK is Japan's national broadcaster
