Reuters report J&J have paused its COVID-19 vaccine trial due to a participant with an unexplained illness

Info comes via medical site STAT.

So, its been enough to give a risk a shake, hence the flows out of AUD, S&P etc. STAT reporting that news just moments ago, so it was out with someone prior to that. Sellers have been evident for a good quarter of an hour. FWIW there are NO insider trading laws applicable to FX.

A document sent to outside researchers running the 60,000-patient clinical trial states that a “pausing rule” has been met, that the online system used to enroll patients in the study has been closed, and that the data and safety monitoring board — an independent committee that watches over the safety of patients in the clinical trial — would be convened. The document was obtained by STAT.





Contacted by STAT, J&J confirmed the study pause ... The company declined to provide further details.