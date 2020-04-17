Coronavirus - NZ proposal for bluetooth-enabled credit card-sized contact tracing tool

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New Zealand government is considering handing out a Bluetooth-enabled CovidCard to every New Zealander to aid with contact tracing efforts,

THis is one proposal only,

  • "This is something that needs to be explored," Brainbox Institute public policy and technology expert Tom Barraclough told Newsroom, after being shown the presentation."This is the first one that I've seen that proposes using a hardware solution. It's swapping out a phone for a card. That has a lot of benefits to me, as well as raising some other implications too, but it definitely needs to be considered. I think there's really good benefits for people who can just say, 'I'm going to opt out so I will leave my card at home.' At the same time, my grandmother can use it."


