Coronavirus - Russia will temporarily shut all its borders from 30 March

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Other recent development re the virus in Russia:

  • Moscow shut all non-essential business on Saturday, the Mayor wants everyone to stay at home
  • all international flights were stopped on Friday
  • and consideration is being given to a ban also on all domestic flights and trains

ForexLive
