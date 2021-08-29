Coronavirus - Singapore hits 80% fully vaccinated. Sydney hits 1200+ new cases in a day.

Singapore has hit its 80% fully inoculated target (the population of Singapore is 5.7 million people).

Singaporean authorities have previously said they'll be further easing COVID-19 restrictions after hitting the 80% milestone. Great work SG.







Meanwhile in Australia:

Sydney (NSW state as a whole, but most is Sydney) reported 1026 on Saturday and reported 1218 (new high daily count) today

Melbourne (Victoria) 63 and 91 respectively. Victoria's lockdown was scheduled to ease back a little next week, this was unlikely as new case numbers rose late in the week and its definitely not going to happen given these updates. I'm a Melbourne local and I went for a run today and got hailed on. (Early part of the run featured some sun!) Says it all really. :-D

Across the water in New Zealand, 81 and 83 respectively.





The race is on in Australia and New Zealand to get to that 80% 2-shot level like Singapore. Its many months away at least.




