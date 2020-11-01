Coronavirus - The new UK lockdown could extend in 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The UK Times reports on what UK Cabinet members are warning of.

  • restrictions could extend into next year
  • difficult to end lockdown if cases, hospital admissions keep rising  - & the rate of transmission does not decline 
  • a relaxation for the Christmas period before a renewed plunge back in 
Link to the Times article is here for more (may be gated)  

Weekend news:
uk coronavirus


