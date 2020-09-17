Coronavirus - More on the tighter lockdown restrictions to be placed on England's North East

The surge in COVID-19 cases in the UK has prompted more severe social distancing measures.


More now though, this via Sky:
  • An MP present at the meeting told Sky News that the areas affected are likely to be Newcastle, Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Gateshead, County Durham and Sunderland.
Measures will include
  • a curfew of 10pm on pubs, restaurants and other licensed venues
  • banning people from socialising with anyone outside their household
  • Other restrictions are set to be announced but have not yet been confirmed
More at that link to Sky above.

I'm not too familiar with the North East region of England, hopefully this is not too wrong:
