Coronavirus - Trump says cannot ensure safety of children when he reopens schools

Trump speaking, says some cov1 COVID-19 therapeutics are testing well

  • Cannot ensure children's safety when he reopens schools
He does have a poor record of keeping people safe from the virus, at least he is now being honest about it. 

