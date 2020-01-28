Coronavirus - US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) investigating 110 potential cases

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Some news from the US ICYMI

CDC said as many as 110 potential cases were under investigation

ps. Awaiting the briefing out of Beijing for the latest from China. Coming a the top of the hour. 

 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose