Cory Booker drops out of the Presidential race

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Surprisingly flat campaign

Booker seemingly had a lot of things going for him but his campaign never got off the ground. I expect this isn't the last we've heard of him and the 50-year-old remains a Senator in New Jersey.

It's with a full heart that I share this news-I'm suspending my campaign for president. To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot-thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together.
