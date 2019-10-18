Coveney: Ireland would strongly back an extension if Brexit deal is rejected

Trade with Top Brokers
Forex option expiries for Friday October 18 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday October 17 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday October 16 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday October 15 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Friday October 11 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
BOJ's Amamiya: Japanese economy is expanding moderately
BOE's Ramsden: Smooth Brexit would put rate hikes on the table
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0690(vs. yesterday at 7.0789)
NY Federal Reserve President Williams spoke earlier - recap
IMF warns that while Asian central banks can maintain easy monetary policy they must also guard against excessive debt build up