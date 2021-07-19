Credit Suisse raise their oil price forecasts

On Brent, forecast to approximately $70/bbl in 2021 (from their previous projection of approximately $66.50/bbl)

$69/bbl in 2022 (from $68/bbl)

'long term' forecast to $62/bbl (from $60/bbl)

On WTI oil

approx $67/bbl in 2021, from circa $62/bbl

$66/bbl in 2022 (from $63/bbl)

long term $59/bbl (from $55/bbl)

In very brief (from a longer note) CS say: