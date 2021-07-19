Credit Suisse raise their oil price forecasts

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

On Brent, forecast to approximately $70/bbl in 2021 (from their previous projection of approximately $66.50/bbl)

  • $69/bbl in 2022 (from $68/bbl)
  • 'long term' forecast to $62/bbl (from $60/bbl)
On WTI oil
  • approx $67/bbl in 2021, from circa $62/bbl
  • $66/bbl in 2022 (from $63/bbl)
  • long term $59/bbl (from $55/bbl)
In very brief (from a longer note) CS say:
  • Bottom Line: We are raising our Brent and WTI price forecasts since supply/demand fundamentals continue to improve
  • While demand continues to surprise to the upside. OPEC + and US E&Ps have shown strong discipline.
  • As global crude oil stocks draw in 2H21, we see support of higher crude oil prices

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose