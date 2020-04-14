Cruise ship booking firm sees 40% increase in its 2021 bookings compared to 2019

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Virus, what virus? Check this story out on cruise bookings. 

  • bookings for cruises are already on the rise of 2021, according to multiple reports
  • In the past 45 days cruise booking site CruiseCompete.com saw a 40% increase in its bookings for 2021 over its 2019 bookings
  • A recent report from UBS also found that 76% of the people who had a cancelled cruise in 2020 have chosen to accept credit towards a future cruise in 2021 as opposed to 24% who accepted a refund.
Here is the link for more. Amazing.

