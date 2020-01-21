David Einhorn has a lot riding on Netflix earnings today

Netflix earnings coming up after the close

Netflix will report earnings after the close today it will be a big report for the streaming giant, and even bigger for hedge fund titan David Einhorn. He's struggling with a high-profile Tesla short but he's changed the channel today after revealing he built a large Netflix short position in the fourth quarter of the year.





The company had a wild run for years and went parabolic in 2018 but since then it's consolidated in a wedge. The pattern looks like it could continue to run but you can't rule out a breakout.







"To the extend the market sees the NFLX growth story as 'busted' there is a lot of downside here," he said.





The short thesis is that other entrants into the streaming space, including Disney+ will eat into Netflix's advantage and dampen profitability. BMO forecasts the company will invest $17.3 billion in content this year.





Netflix "is no longer the only value-priced" streaming company, Einhorn wrote.







In terms of today's report, here's what's expected on the financial side: