DOJ charges Bitmex founders, execs over Bank secrecy act

Trouble in crypto

US prosecutors filed criminal charges against Bitmex Founders and executives for failing to take sufficient steps to stop money laundering.





Founders Arthur Hayes, Benjamin Delo, and Samuel Reade along with the 1st employee Greg Dwyer were each charged with violating the Bank Secrecy Act, and conspiring to violate that law.







The price of bitcoin has moved lower in reaction to the news. Looking at the hourly chart, the crypto current to fell back below its 100 hour moving average at $10781.85 and 200 hour moving average currently at $10687.81. The price is approaching the 50% retracement of the range since the September 9 low. That comes in at $10499.87 (call it $10,500).







