Dollar keeps slightly firmer to start the session

Dollar mostly higher so far on the day

The greenback is keeping in a firmer spot as we get things going in European morning trade, with USD/JPY inching back a little above 113.00 while EUR/USD has retreated from 1.1580 to a low of 1.1559 as the ranges stretch.





On the latter, sellers are looking to seize back near-term control now:









The 100-hour moving average (red line) limited declines yesterday but that is giving way now though the pair is still largely caught in a relatively narrow range as a whole:









Buyers are struggling to hold any firm push above 1.1600 in the past few days while sellers are finding it tough to keep pressure on daily support around 1.1525-29.





Elsewhere, cable is flat at 1.3553 while the loonie is holding a slight advance with USD/CAD down 0.1% to 1.2425. The antipodeans are among the laggards though with AUD/USD down to around 0.7355-60 while NZD/USD is down 0.3% near 0.7100.