Dollar keeps slightly firmer to start the session

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Dollar mostly higher so far on the day

The greenback is keeping in a firmer spot as we get things going in European morning trade, with USD/JPY inching back a little above 113.00 while EUR/USD has retreated from 1.1580 to a low of 1.1559 as the ranges stretch.

On the latter, sellers are looking to seize back near-term control now:

EUR/USD H1 10-11
The 100-hour moving average (red line) limited declines yesterday but that is giving way now though the pair is still largely caught in a relatively narrow range as a whole:

EUR/USD D1 10-11
Buyers are struggling to hold any firm push above 1.1600 in the past few days while sellers are finding it tough to keep pressure on daily support around 1.1525-29.

Elsewhere, cable is flat at 1.3553 while the loonie is holding a slight advance with USD/CAD down 0.1% to 1.2425. The antipodeans are among the laggards though with AUD/USD down to around 0.7355-60 while NZD/USD is down 0.3% near 0.7100.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose