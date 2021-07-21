Dollar pares light gains as risk sentiment keeps firmer

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Risk trades stick with the rebound from yesterday

10-year Treasury yields are now up 4 bps on the day to 1.25% and equities are also trading higher in general, with European indices holding gains around 0.9% to 1.5%. The Spanish IBEX is leading the charge and is up by nearly 2% on the session now.

US futures are also higher, with S&P 500 futures up 0.5%, Nasdaq futures up 0.1%, and Dow futures up 0.6%. Elsewhere, oil is also up over 1% to $68.05 currently.

The more positive mood is seeing USD/JPY climb back above 110.00 while the dollar itself has pared its slight gains from earlier. EUR/USD is back up to flat levels at 1.1780 while GBP/USD has come off earlier lows of 1.3592 to 1.3630 at the moment.

NZD/USD has also bounced off its low of 0.6895 to 0.6925 while AUD/USD is trimming losses from 0.7290 to 0.7320 as dollar gains flatten in European trading.

