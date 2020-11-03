DoubleLine's Gundlach says he thinks gold is going up substantially (comments on Bitcoin also)
Jeffrey Gundlach is founder and CEO of hedge fund DoubleLine - speaking Monday (US time) in a pre-election webcast
There are a few recaps up around the place, many focusing on his bond outlook, but on other assets:
- he recommends owning something to protect against inflation
- Bitcoin and gold are good for an inflation hedge
- (G adds he does not like BTC despite this)
- gold a good holding for tail risk ahead, will go up very substantially over time
(this is not him)