DoubleLine's Gundlach says he thinks gold is going up substantially (comments on Bitcoin also)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Jeffrey Gundlach is founder and CEO of hedge fund DoubleLine  - speaking Monday (US time) in a pre-election webcast 

There are a few recaps up around the place, many focusing on his bond outlook, but on other assets:
  • he recommends owning something to protect against inflation
  • Bitcoin and gold are good for an inflation hedge
  • (G adds he does not like BTC despite this)
  • gold a good holding for tail risk ahead, will go up very substantially over time
(this is not him)
Jeffrey Gundlach is founder and CEO of hedge fund DoubleLine  - speaking Monday (US time) in a pre-election webcast 


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose