Dow trades at a all-time intraday record high price

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

The intraday high from last week reached 27774.67

The Dow industrial average is trading at its session highs and in the process has extended to a new all time intraday record high price. 

The index is currently up 110 points at 27802. The high price reached 27806.40

The high price from November 7 reached 27774.67. Yesterday the index closed unchanged at 27691.49. That was a record close.  

The S&P index and the NASDAQ index are also both trading at record high close levels.  The previous record close for the S&P was at 3093.08.

