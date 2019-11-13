Dow trades at a all-time intraday record high price

The intraday high from last week reached 27774.67

The Dow industrial average is trading at its session highs and in the process has extended to a new all time intraday record high price.





The index is currently up 110 points at 27802. The high price reached 27806.40





The high price from November 7 reached 27774.67. Yesterday the index closed unchanged at 27691.49. That was a record close.





The S&P index and the NASDAQ index are also both trading at record high close levels. The previous record close for the S&P was at 3093.08.