Forecasts for the NZD lowered

Via New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) survey of economists (link here for more)

From the outlook:

Activity indicators suggest annual GDP growth could slow to around 2 percent over the coming year.

Annual growth in GDP is now expected to be 2.3 percent for the year to March 2020,

before picking up to 2.7 percent in the subsequent year





Other main points:

upward revision to the outlook for public consumption through to 2021

expectations of weaker growth in household spending, investment and exports over the next two years

trade war between the US and China far from resolved, the heightened uncertainty is expected to weigh on export demand

employment growth forecasts have been revised slightly higher

expectations of the unemployment rate are broadly unchanged from the previous quarter

For the NZ dollar:

The New Zealand dollar (NZD) and interest rate outlook has also been revised lower in the wake of the surprise 50 basis point cut to the Official Cash Rate (OCR) in August.







