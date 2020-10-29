ECB holds rates, says will 'recalibrate' based on December forecasts

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Highlights of the ECB decision:

Lagarde
  • Deposit rate -0.50% vs -0.50% exp
  • Marginal lending facility +0.25% vs +0.25% exp
  • Says risks clearly tilted to the downside
  • ECB will carefully assess incoming information, including pandemic and prospects for vaccines and developments in the exchange rate
  • New round of forecasts in Dec will allow a thorough reassessment of the economic outlook and balance of risks
  • On bases of Dec assessment, ECB will recalibrate its instruments as appropriate
  • Repeats that rates to remain at present or lower until it has seen inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to but below 2% within its projection horizon and such convergence has been consistent
  • Repeats that PEPP purchases will continue until at least June 2021
  • Net purchases under the asset purchase programme (APP) will continue at a monthly pace of €20 billion
  • Full text
The ECB didn't deliver the surprise that some were expecting after the late-breaking lockups but they certainly put December in play. The pledge to 'recalibrate' in December based on the new forecasts is about as strong of a commitment as they can offer to do more. The market will certainly anticipate more action now but that was already priced in.

The press conference will begin at 1330 GMT.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose