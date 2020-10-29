ECB holds rates, says will 'recalibrate' based on December forecasts

Deposit rate -0.50% vs -0.50% exp

Marginal lending facility +0.25% vs +0.25% exp

Says risks clearly tilted to the downside

ECB will carefully assess incoming information, including pandemic and prospects for vaccines and developments in the exchange rate

New round of forecasts in Dec will allow a thorough reassessment of the economic outlook and balance of risks

On bases of Dec assessment, ECB will recalibrate its instruments as appropriate

Repeats that rates to remain at present or lower until it has seen inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to but below 2% within its projection horizon and such convergence has been consistent

Repeats that PEPP purchases will continue until at least June 2021

Net purchases under the asset purchase programme (APP) will continue at a monthly pace of €20 billion

The ECB didn't deliver the surprise that some were expecting after the late-breaking lockups but they certainly put December in play. The pledge to 'recalibrate' in December based on the new forecasts is about as strong of a commitment as they can offer to do more. The market will certainly anticipate more action now but that was already priced in.





The press conference will begin at 1330 GMT.

