Economic calendar due from Asia today - Friday 13 August 2021
A light data agenda ahead for Friday the 13th!
0120 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia
2230 GMT New Zealand - BusinessNZ manufacturing PMI for July
prior 60.7
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
- this data is normally published on Thursdays but there is a day's delay this week due to the holiday in Japan back on Monday
- Bradley Jones, Head of Economic Analysis, and Jonathan Kearns, Head of Financial Stability, appear before the Australian parliament's Joint Standing Committee on Trade and Investment Growth in Canberra. Canberra went into lockdown yesterday (joining Sydney, Melbourne and others) so I am uncertain if this will proceed. It may be 'virtual' - I'll be staying tuned.