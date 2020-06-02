Economic calendar due from Asia today - Australia GDP, China PMIs

2230 GMT Australia AiG Construction PMI for May

Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index

prior 21.6

2300 GMT Australia - CBA/Markit Services and Composite PMI for May (final)

Services preliminary 25.5 , prior 19.5

Composite preliminary 26.4, prior 21.7

2301GMT UK data - BRC Shop Price Index y/y for May

prior -1.7%

British Retail Consortium monthly shop price index

0030 GMT Japan - Jibun Bank/Markit Services and Composite PMI (final) for May

0110GMT - RBA - Speech by Michele Bullock, Assistant Governor (Financial System)

Panic, Pandemic and Payment Preferences is the topic

at the Disruption Evolved Webcast Series: The Evolution of Banks & Payments (originally MS Australia Summit 2020 'Disruption Evolved')

Given the title and event it does not appear there will be too much on policy nor the economy, but we'll soon find out.

0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation

0130 GMT Australia Building Approvals for April

expected -10.7% m/m, prior -4.0%

Shut down impacted of course

0130 GMT Australia GDP for Q1 2020

expected -0.4% q/q, prior +0.5%

expected 1.4% y/y, prior 2.2%

0145 GMT China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite for May