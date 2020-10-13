Economic calendar due from Asia today - Wednesday 14 October 2020
Of note for kiwi$ traders is RBNZ Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby speaking at 0115 GMT.
- at the Citi Australia and New Zealand Annual Investment Conference.
- Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe speaks at the same event tomorrow
2330 GMT Australia - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for October
prior +18% m/m to 93.8
the weekly consumer confidence index in Australia has been rising steadily and earlier this week hit its highest since May
0000 GMT Federal Reserve San Francisco President Daly is speaking. The topic is economic inequality so there may not be much pertinent to her outlook for the economy nor monetary policy. There is Q&A to follow though, which may bring something of impact for financial markets.
0110 GMT BOJ JGB purchase operation
in the 1-3, 3-5, 5-10 years left until maturity window