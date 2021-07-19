Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Japan CPI data, PBOC rate setting, RBA minutes
Y'all finished trashing stocks? K .... Ahead on the calendar for Tuesday 20 July 2021, APac trade:
2330 GMT Japan CPI data for June 2021
National CPI % y/y, expected -0.1%, prior was -0.1%
National CPI excluding Fresh Food 0.2% y/y, expected %, prior was 0.1%
National CPI excluding Food, Energy -0.5% y/y, expected %, prior was -0.2%
0130 GMT China Loan Prime Rate monthly setting
1 year LPR expected 3.85%, prior 3.85%. Note, the 'expected' is the consensus but the consensus is only a very slim majority this month, there are plenty expecting a small cut (5bps) in the one-year. The People’s Bank of China kept the rate on its most recent medium-term lending facility (MLF) last week unchanged - the MLF rate and how it changes is often looked to as a guide for the LPR.
5 year LPR expected 4.65%, prior 4.65%
The previous, back on June 21, was the 14th month in a row of unchanged for the loan prime rates
- I'll have more to come on this separately