Here is what’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - Japan CPI data, PBOC rate setting, RBA minutes

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Y'all finished trashing stocks? K  .... Ahead on the calendar for Tuesday 20 July 2021, APac trade:

2330 GMT Japan CPI data for June 2021

  • National CPI % y/y, expected -0.1%, prior was -0.1%

  • National CPI excluding Fresh Food 0.2% y/y, expected %, prior was 0.1%

  • National CPI excluding Food, Energy -0.5% y/y, expected %, prior was -0.2% 


0130 GMT China Loan Prime Rate monthly setting

  • 1 year LPR expected 3.85%, prior 3.85%. Note, the 'expected' is the consensus but the consensus is only a very slim majority this month, there are plenty expecting a small cut (5bps) in the one-year. The People’s Bank of China kept the rate on its most recent medium-term lending facility (MLF) last week unchanged - the MLF rate and how it changes is often looked to as a guide for the LPR. 

  • 5 year LPR expected 4.65%, prior 4.65%

  • The previous, back on June 21, was the 14th month in a row of unchanged for the loan prime rates

0130 GMT - Australia - Minutes of July 2021 Monetary Policy Meeting of the Reserve Bank Board
  • I'll have more to come on this separately 



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose