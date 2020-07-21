Little on the agenda today but risk is in a better spot

US equities put up a better performance in trading yesterday, with the S&P 500 even taking out key resistance at 3,233 to 3,235 to close at its highest level since February:









Add the fact that European leaders have reached a compromise on the recovery fund, that bodes well for the risk mood as we look towards European trading later.





For US stocks, earnings will still be a key focus area with the likes of Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Tesla, Intel, and American Express all set to report some time this week . But for now, risk trades can take heart in the more positive developments from trading yesterday.





In the currencies space, the euro is a little lower following the agreement on the recovery fund as we see a 'sell the fact' play. Elsewhere, other major currencies are keeping in tighter ranges for the most part to start the day.





0600 GMT - UK June public sector financing figures

Prior release can be found here . A continued look at UK debt levels in general, which have become rather bloated, unsurprisingly, due to the response to the virus crisis.





0600 GMT - Switzerland June trade balance data

Prior release can be found here . There was little improvement in trade conditions from April to May, but May to June should reflect a better situation though likely to keep below pre-virus levels for both exports and imports still.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.



