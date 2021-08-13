A couple of light releases on the day









But it may not be enough to see Europe escape from the summer doldrums.





FX is keeping more subdued once again after some softening in the pound yesterday, with the aussie and kiwi also retracing gains from Wednesday. The rest of the major currencies bloc was more subdued and the mood continues today.





The dollar remains steady for the most part, with 10-year Treasury yields sitting thereabouts at 1.35% ahead of European morning trade. US futures are flattish, keeping rather muted after the Dow and S&P 500 clinched record highs again on the week.





It's all about working through sentiment in the bond market and the dollar for now, as the focus begins to switch towards Jackson Hole later in the month.





0600 GMT - Germany July wholesale price index

Prior release can be found here . Amid continued supply chain disruptions, higher cost inflation is to keep wholesale prices in Germany higher until the foreseeable future.





0630 GMT - Switzerland July producer and import prices



Prior release can be found here . Similarly, global supply chain issues only adds to higher producer and cost prices everywhere and the situation in Switzerland is no different.





0645 GMT - France July final CPI figures

The preliminary release can be found here . The final reading should reaffirm solid inflation pressures in France last month, though still keeping below the ECB target of 2%.





0900 GMT - Eurozone June trade balance data



Prior release can be found here . Overall trade conditions are still normalising since the pandemic recovery and that should continue as a trend in the months ahead.





That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.