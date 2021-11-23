Estimate the US government could fund itself through to mid-January in absence of debt ceiling agreement

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

Last week US Treasury Secretary Yellen nominated December 15 as the drop-dead date. 

  • the Treasury would lack sufficient resources and risk default after Dec. 15 after making a $118 billion transfer to the Highway Trust Fund.
However,  research firm Wrightson ICAP said in a note to clients that based on the Treasury's debt issuance plans, the department should be able to go well past that deadline. 
  • could be able to fund government operations into the first half of January without a debt ceiling increase
Info comes via Reuters




