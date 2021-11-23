Estimate the US government could fund itself through to mid-January in absence of debt ceiling agreement

Last week US Treasury Secretary Yellen nominated December 15 as the drop-dead date.

the Treasury would lack sufficient resources and risk default after Dec. 15 after making a $118 billion transfer to the Highway Trust Fund.

However, research firm Wrightson ICAP said in a note to clients that based on the Treasury's debt issuance plans, the department should be able to go well past that deadline.

could be able to fund government operations into the first half of January without a debt ceiling increase

Info comes via Reuters
















