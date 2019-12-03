EU delegation: EU will seek immediate talks with US on how to solve France dispute

Trump vs Macron

An "EU delegation" to US is out with a headline saying:

The EU will seek immediate talks with United States on how to solve dispute over French digital service tax Pres. Trump and France's Macron has seen their relationship sour of late. The US president called comments from Macron "insulting" and "disrespectful" when he called NATA brain-dead in a recent interview.







France said that it would retaliate against Trump's decision to raise tariffs up to 100% on $2.4 billion of France exports including champagne and cheese. Trump sees it as retaliations against the digital services tax that impact Facebook and Amazon, and others.

