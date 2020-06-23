EU leaders to hold in-person summit on recovery fund next month on 17-18 July

The European Council calls for an extraordinary meeting next month

This is being confirmed by the council's spokesperson, Barend Leyts. The details and logistics will follow later but the dates have been confirmed. The physical meeting is said to start at 1000 Brussels time on the 17th of July.

As much as I'd like to believe that there will be a compromise or agreement on the recovery fund, chances are we'll see more complications along the way and also on discussion day that may result in the can being kicked down the road further again.



