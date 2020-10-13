EU must increase pace and creativity to get Brexit deal - UK official

Bloomberg reports, citing a UK official on the matter

EU trying to run down the clock as a tactic

Time is extraordinarily short to get a Brexit deal

The Brexit mill is in full spin now with the Daily Express' Brussels correspondent, Joe Barnes, also saying that the UK sees the EU thinking it could use the "old playbook" of running down the clock and thinking that would work against the UK.





In other words, the UK source appears to be standing by their commitment that they would walk if the EU does decide to not give in later in the week.





Up, down, and all around we go. It could well be that kind of week for the pound.







