EU reportedly did not interpret Johnson's statement as indication that UK is leaving Brexit talks

Bloomberg reports, citing an official familiar with the talks

Adding that the EU expects Brexit negotiations with the UK next week to continue as planned, as they do not view that Johnson's message is one that says the UK is walking away from negotiations at this point in time.

Another EU source is also telling Reuters that they are viewing Johnson's statement as "just not serious". I think that pretty much tells you what you need to know about their initial feelings towards the headlines we are seeing so far.





It seems like unless Johnson comes out to explicitly say that a no-deal outcome is the only option left on the table, then hopes for a Brexit deal or the potential for an extension to any deadlines will certainly still be alive.







