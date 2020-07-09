EU reportedly to back Croatia, Bulgaria in first step to join the euro

Reuters reports, citing four sources familiar with the matter









Adding that the decision was imminent after a final backing from the bloc's finance ministers during a video conference that is to follow later today and tomorrow.





The decision is likely to be announced outside market hours and possibly during the weekend, according to the sources.







This would mark the first enlargement of the Eurozone since 2015, when Lithuania joined the currency bloc - which has 19 members currently.

The report says that euro area officials are ready to let Croatia and Bulgaria into the ERM-2 mechanism, in which it would allow both countries to adopt the euro as their currency in the next three years.