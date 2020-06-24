EU says US threats of further tariffs on $3.1bn of European products “very damaging”
EU statements in response to US administration's announcement on Tuesday that it was considering further duties on EU products
European Commission
"It creates uncertainty for companies and inflicts unnecessary economic damage on both sides of the Atlantic
"By potentially targeting new products, the US is increasing this damaging impact due to the cost of new disruptions to supply chains for the products potentially subject to new duties."
FT carry the report on another uptick in tensions between the US and tohers.
