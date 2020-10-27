EUR is extending its loss on the EU shutdown chatter

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A fresh Asia morning low for EUR/USD. It dropped earlier on the France and German lockdown reports (links below ICYMI), dropping a little more now.

Other currencies tracking a touch lower alongside.







