EUR is extending its loss on the EU shutdown chatter
A fresh Asia morning low for EUR/USD. It dropped earlier on the France and German lockdown reports (links below ICYMI), dropping a little more now.
Other currencies tracking a touch lower alongside.
(read from the bottom up for chronology):
- Germany is discussing a two-week coronavirus shut down
- Brexit - talks at a 'most difficult point' says EU Council President Michel
- French President Macron will address the nation on Wednesday evening
- France said to be considering a month-long coronavirus national lockdown