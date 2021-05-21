Euro sinks lower ahead of big option cut

Sharp selling in the euro





The US dollar is getting a Friday bid as North American trading ramps up.







The euro is the main loser on the move. Lagarde made some comments on inflation ahead of the move but I don't see anything that would prompt any kind of selling.







There are large euro options running off today. It's a bit early for those to be in play but they could become an increasing factor into the 10 am New York cut. EUR/USD is trading at 1.2187 and there's 1B euros running off at 1.2200 and another 1.2B in the 1.2160-70 range.





Aside from the euro, the dollar buying has been more limited with 10 pip moves in the same timeframe.





