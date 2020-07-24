European Commission says Airbus move removes any justification for US tariffs

Airbus agrees to A350 contract changes, moving to eliminate subsidies that were deemed illegal by the WTO

The move by Airbus is largely to settle the long-running dispute with the US over state aid to the firm, in which the US has used as an excuse to target the EU with export tariffs - ranging from German machine tools to French wine to name a few.





The European Commission adds that if the US refuses talks and does not lift tariffs, they will be responding back with its own retaliatory measures.





As much as one can hope that the US will back off, that certainly won't be the case.







