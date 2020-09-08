European equities a little higher to start the day

Equities keep slightly more optimistic to start the session

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are up by ~0.6% as we get things underway. The risk mood points to some hints of optimism, though there is a sense that market participants remain slightly guarded as well after the events from last Thursday and Friday.





In the major currencies space, the dollar is mixed while the aussie is a little higher but AUD/USD is running into some near-term resistance around 0.7300 and is hovering around its 100-hour moving average @ 0.7293 currently.



