European equities a little higher to start the day

Equities keep slightly more optimistic to start the session

  • Eurostoxx +0.2%
  • Germany DAX +0.3%
  • France CAC 40 +0.1%
  • UK FTSE +0.4%
  • Spain IBEX +0.3%
Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are up by ~0.6% as we get things underway. The risk mood points to some hints of optimism, though there is a sense that market participants remain slightly guarded as well after the events from last Thursday and Friday.

In the major currencies space, the dollar is mixed while the aussie is a little higher but AUD/USD is running into some near-term resistance around 0.7300 and is hovering around its 100-hour moving average @ 0.7293 currently.
