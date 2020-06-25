European equities a little lower to start the day

Mildly softer tones across the board for the most part

Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.5%

This reflects the softer risk tones as we get things going on the session. Although having exited the DAX at the start of the week, Lufthansa stocks are up by 16% to start the day on a bailout agreement and that is having some spillover impact.





But overall sentiment remains on the softer side with US futures down by about 0.7% now. That is keeping the dollar mildly higher but major currency ranges remain narrow.



