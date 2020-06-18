European equities a little softer at the open

Slightly softer tones as the cash market gets going

Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.7%

The tilt to the downside isn't as bad as what futures were trading an hour back , as we also see US futures pare some of its earlier losses to around 0.2% to 0.3% currently.





The market is still looking rather choppy with a slightly softer bias for now as it feels like investors are waiting for a real tipping point to run with over the past few sessions.





Although there wasn't much heavy reaction to the US states' coronavirus update yesterday, the numbers were what perhaps kept any rally in risk in-check with some exhaustion also starting to be felt now after the recent run in the past few weeks.





As such, the virus numbers will once again be a key thing to watch in the session ahead.



